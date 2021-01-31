Natural Selections: Digital

This month, Bernie Langs of The Rockefeller University Development Office announces the release of his latest song, “Arms Aloft.” Originally written and recorded by Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros for their 2003 album Streetcore, Langs lends his voice and musical vision to this rock cover. Check out Langs’ performance on his SoundCloud page.

Email Megan E. Kelley at mkelley@rockefeller.edu to submit your art/music/performance/sporting/other event for next month’s “Natural Expressions” and follow @NatSelections on Twitter for more events. Digital and online events/releases are welcome!