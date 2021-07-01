Natural Expressions: Music

This summer, Bernie Langs of The Rockefeller University Development Office is celebrating the seventh anniversary of the release of his music video, “Everything is Broken,” directed by his daughter, Jordan Langs. The video features Bernie Langs’ performance of the 1989 Bob Dylan song by the same name and includes footage of the Meadowlands wreckage in New Jersey. Check out “Everything is Broken” on Langs’ YouTube page.
