Digital

This month, Bernie Langs of The Rockefeller University Development Office and Angelica Arroyo from Great Performances teamed up with El Indio to compose and record an original song, “Starry Eyes.” Arroyo and El Indio wrote the lyrics while Langs wrote and performed the instrumental accompaniment. Vocals were contributed by Langs and El Indio. “Starry Eyes” can be heard on Langs’ SoundCloud page.

Email Megan E. Kelley at mkelley@rockefeller.edu to submit your art/music/performance/sporting/other event for next month’s “Natural Expressions” and follow @NatSelections on Twitter for more events. Digital and online events/releases are welcome!