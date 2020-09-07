Natural Expressions

Digital

Bernie Langs of The Rockefeller University Development Office is celebrating the digital release of “The Show Must Go On (and other songs by Queen).” Langs performs a medley of themes and sections from Queen songs, centered around Queen’s release, “The Show Must Go On” off their 1991 album Innuendo. Langs’ work can be heard online on his SoundCloud page here.

