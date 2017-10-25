Natural Selections Salutes Nobel Prize Winner Mike Young!

The Nobel Committee has awarded Professor Michael W. Young the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on October 2. Together with Jeffrey C. Hall and Michael Rosbash, professor Young has made an outstanding contribution unravelling now the circadian clock anticipates and adapts our physiology to the different phases of the day. Michael W. Young is the 25th scientist associated with Rockefeller to receive the highest accolade in science.

Our biological clock helps to regulate sleep patterns, feeding behavior, hormone release, blood pressure, and body temperature.