Music

On May 10th, Collette L. Ryder of the Office of Sponsored Programs Administration at The Rockefeller University will be performing Rachmaninoff Vespers (All-Night Vigil, Op. 37) with the NYCHORAL group at St. Bartholomew’s Church. The New York Choral Society describes Rachmaninoff’s 1915 work as “quiet, reflective, and deeply moving…a majestic work that elevates the spirit by its expressiveness and captivates the listener with its sheer beauty.” The performance begins at 8 p.m. and discounted tickets ($35) are available by contacting Collette (cryder@rockefeller.edu / x8054). Visit NYCHORAL for more information.

Digital Events

Bernie Langs of The Rockefeller University Development Office announces the release the music video, “Yeast Cell Growth Meets The Beatles.” This video, presented by John LaCava’s Sounds of Science and featured in the Imagine Science Film Festival, is a fusion of art and science, with laboratory films taken by Andrej Ondracka and music by The Beatles (composed by John Lennon/ Paul McCartney with a coda by Chip Taylor) performed by Bernie Langs. The video can be found on Bernie Langs’ YouTube page.

Email Megan E. Kelley at mkelley@rockefeller.edu to submit your art/music/performance/sporting/other event for next month’s “Natural Expressions” and follow @NatSelections on Twitter for more events.