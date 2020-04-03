Natural Expressions

Music

On Sunday, April 12th, Guadalupe Astorga of The Rockefeller University’s Laboratory of Neurobiology was scheduled to play with her band SugaGold (previously featured in Natural Selections, A New Encounter on Stage: SugaGold by Alice Marino) at the New York Beer Company. Although this event will likely be cancelled, you can support her and SugaGold by checking out their music on YouTube and visiting their website.

