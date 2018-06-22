Graduating Class Superlatives

Sarah Baker

Every group of students that graduates from The Rockefeller University is quite exceptional. Along the way to their PhDs the students who have worked here, struggled here, and accomplished here have become a family. Just like a family, each individual is unique—there is the crazy uncle, the positive go-getter sister, or the cousin that is late to every family meal. This year there are 30 students graduating with PhDs and they voted on who was at the extremes of different personality traits. Here are the results.

Best Dressed Tasos Gogakos

Best Hair Remzi Karayol and Sandra Jones

Best Facial Expressions Linda Molla

Best Laugh Malik Chaker-Margot and Yuehyi Gloria Wu

Friendliest Devon Collins

Biggest Procrastinator Gregory Goldberg and Thomas Hsiao

Funniest Lena Kutscher

Most Adventurous Douglas Deutsch

Most Ambitious Emily Dennis and Michael Mitchell

Most Changed Since 1st Year Wendy Wang

Most Athletic Laura Seeholzer

Most Artistic Zhenrun Jerry Zhang

Most Likely to Affect Policy Avital Percher

Most Likely to be Famous Jason Pinger

Most Likely to be President Andrew Gregg

Most Likely to be Working All Night Long Sean McKenzie and Sze Sing Shaun Teo

Most Likely to Live the Longest Kenneth Atkins and Jonathan Steinman

Most Likely to Return to Rockefeller as a PI Raphael Cohn

Most Likely to Win a Nobel Prize Lillian Cohn

Most Likely to Write a Best-Selling Novel Andrew Milewski