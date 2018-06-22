Graduating Class Superlatives

Sarah Baker
Every group of students that graduates from The Rockefeller University is quite exceptional. Along the way to their PhDs the students who have worked here, struggled here, and accomplished here have become a family. Just like a family, each individual is unique—there is the crazy uncle, the positive go-getter sister, or the cousin that is late to every family meal. This year there are 30 students graduating with PhDs and they voted on who was at the extremes of different personality traits. Here are the results.
|Best Dressed
|Tasos Gogakos
|Best Hair
|Remzi Karayol and Sandra Jones
|Best Facial Expressions
|Linda Molla
|Best Laugh
|Malik Chaker-Margot and Yuehyi Gloria Wu
|Friendliest
|Devon Collins
|Biggest Procrastinator
|Gregory Goldberg and Thomas Hsiao
|Funniest
|Lena Kutscher
|Most Adventurous
|Douglas Deutsch
|
Most Ambitious
|Emily Dennis and Michael Mitchell
|Most Changed Since 1st Year
|Wendy Wang
|Most Athletic
|Laura Seeholzer
|Most Artistic
|Zhenrun Jerry Zhang
|Most Likely to Affect Policy
|Avital Percher
|Most Likely to be Famous
|Jason Pinger
|Most Likely to be President
|Andrew Gregg
|Most Likely to be Working All Night Long
|Sean McKenzie and Sze Sing Shaun Teo
|Most Likely to Live the Longest
|Kenneth Atkins and Jonathan Steinman
|Most Likely to Return to Rockefeller as a PI
|Raphael Cohn
|Most Likely to Win a Nobel Prize
|Lillian Cohn
|Most Likely to Write a Best-Selling Novel
|Andrew Milewski
|Most Musical
|Christopher Jenness and Kimberly Siletti