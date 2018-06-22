Graduating Class Superlatives

Sarah Baker

Every group of students that graduates from The Rockefeller University is quite exceptional. Along the way to their PhDs the students who have worked here, struggled here, and accomplished here have become a family. Just like a family, each individual is unique—there is the crazy uncle, the positive go-getter sister, or the cousin that is late to every family meal. This year there are 30 students graduating with PhDs and they voted on who was at the extremes of different personality traits. Here are the results.

Best Dressed
 
Tasos Gogakos

 

Best Hair
Remzi Karayol and Sandra Jones

 

Best Facial Expressions
 
Linda Molla

 

Best Laugh
Malik Chaker-Margot and Yuehyi Gloria Wu

 

Friendliest
 
Devon Collins

 

Biggest Procrastinator
 
Gregory Goldberg and Thomas Hsiao

 

Funniest
 
Lena Kutscher

 

Most Adventurous
 
Douglas Deutsch

 

 

Most Ambitious
Emily Dennis and Michael Mitchell

 

Most Changed Since 1st Year
 
Wendy Wang

 

Most Athletic
 
Laura Seeholzer

 

 

Most Artistic
 
Zhenrun Jerry Zhang

 

 

Most Likely to Affect Policy
 
Avital Percher

 

 

Most Likely to be Famous
 
Jason Pinger

 

Most Likely to be President
 
Andrew Gregg

 

Most Likely to be Working All Night Long
Sean McKenzie and Sze Sing Shaun Teo

 

Most Likely to Live the Longest
 
Kenneth Atkins and Jonathan Steinman

 

Most Likely to Return to Rockefeller as a PI
 
Raphael Cohn

 

Most Likely to Win a Nobel Prize
 
Lillian Cohn

 

Most Likely to Write a Best-Selling Novel
 
Andrew Milewski

 

Most Musical
 
Christopher Jenness and Kimberly Siletti

 

 

