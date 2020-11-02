The Anderson Center for Cancer Research Lectures on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice

Audrey Goldfarb

The Anderson Center for Cancer Research (ACCR) will be hosting a series of four Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice (DEIJ) lectures to increase consciousness and facilitate discussions surrounding DEIJ in science, medicine, and academia. The ACCR was established at The Rockefeller University in 2007 to provide support to scientists across many disciplines in their investigations of cancer and cancer-related fields. Its leader, Dr. Titia de Lange, believes that the ACCR’s scope should extend beyond biomedical fields in order to best serve cancer research and the Rockefeller community and thus initiated this DEIJ lecture series.

The first of the four virtual seminars, featuring Dr. Veronica Johnson speaking on mental health services for client populations of color, racial trauma, and racial socialization, took place on October 26, but there’s still time to attend the remaining three!

On Monday, December 14, Dr. Candace Miller will discuss race/ethnicity, urban sociology and culture, and race and belonging in University settings. On Monday, January 11, Dr. Sara Burke will speak on intergroup bias, stereotypes, prejudice, discrimination, and experiences of sigma. The final lecture will take place on Monday, May 3, where Dr. Isaac Sabat will discuss the disclosure of hidden stigmas, and workplace diversity and discrimination.

All lectures will take place at 12 p.m. and links to the individual webinars can be accessed through the Rockefeller University calendar (VPN required).