Thank you, Sarah!

Natural Selections would like to say a special thank you and farewell to our Editor-in-Chief, Sarah Baker, who successfully defended her thesis at The Rockefeller University in March. Sarah joined the editorial board as a Copy Editor in the fall of 2017 and became Editor-in-Chief in February of 2019. A prolific author, Sarah regularly contributed articles to Natural Selections in addition to her roles on the editorial board. We have benefited tremendously from Sarah’s leadership and the culture she created at Natural Selections. While we are sad to see her go, we wish Sarah all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for her service.