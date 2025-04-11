Spring Blooms

Where to see early blooming plants in Central Park

Dene Slope

  • Location: East Side of Central Park between 65th & 67th St
  • Some flowers that will be in bloom this spring are common yarrow and the black-eyed Susan. This meadow also has many native plants that bloom in fall for year-round variety.

Pilgrim Hill

  • Location: East Side of Central Park at 73rd St
  • Pilgrim Hill is a great place to see Yoshino cherry trees in bloom this spring.
Image credit: Rebecca Su

Early blooming plants to see at Rockefeller

Star Magnolias

Magnolia stellata

  • Location: Corner of 68th St & York Ave
  • These are small trees with white flowers native to Japan.

Saucer Magnolias

Magnolia × soulangeana

  • Location: 68th St between the President’s House and Smith Hall, across the street from New York Presbyterian
  • These are a cultivar of the star magnolias, which can be found growing on the east and west coasts of the United States. They are known for their rose pink and sometimes purple-streaked flowers.

Flowering Dogwoods

Cornus florida

  • Location: Along York Avenue next to Sophie Frick Hall
  • The flowering dogwood can be recognized by its unusual bark and four-petaled white flowers. These trees are native to the area east of the Mississippi River and northern Mexico.