Spring Blooms

Where to see early blooming plants in Central Park
Dene Slope
- Location: East Side of Central Park between 65th & 67th St
- Some flowers that will be in bloom this spring are common yarrow and the black-eyed Susan. This meadow also has many native plants that bloom in fall for year-round variety.
Pilgrim Hill
- Location: East Side of Central Park at 73rd St
- Pilgrim Hill is a great place to see Yoshino cherry trees in bloom this spring.
Early blooming plants to see at Rockefeller
Star Magnolias
Magnolia stellata
- Location: Corner of 68th St & York Ave
- These are small trees with white flowers native to Japan.
Saucer Magnolias
Magnolia × soulangeana
- Location: 68th St between the President’s House and Smith Hall, across the street from New York Presbyterian
- These are a cultivar of the star magnolias, which can be found growing on the east and west coasts of the United States. They are known for their rose pink and sometimes purple-streaked flowers.
Flowering Dogwoods
Cornus florida
- Location: Along York Avenue next to Sophie Frick Hall
- The flowering dogwood can be recognized by its unusual bark and four-petaled white flowers. These trees are native to the area east of the Mississippi River and northern Mexico.