Pets of Tri-I: Luna

Audrey Goldfarb
This month I had the pleasure of meeting Luna, the incredibly sweet English cream golden retriever. She lives with her parents Tatsuya Araki, a Ph.D. student in the Victora Lab at The Rockefeller University, and Jingwen Zhou, a senior research technician at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Luna approaches every interaction as an opportunity to make a new friend, and given her delightful personality, she rarely fails.
Audrey Goldfarb: How did you first meet Tatsuya and Jingwen?
Luna: We first met in Utica, New York where I was born. I greeted my pawrents with the cutest puppy dance they had ever seen! We had an instant bond!
AG: What is your favorite game to play?
L: It has to be tug of war game with my daddo!
AG: What is the best thing that happened to you this week?
L: Sleeping over at friends’ place and they gave me lots of treatos!
AG: Do you have any dog friends?
L: I am friends with almost every doggo on this campus, but Pal the corgi is my bestie!
AG: Who are your favorite human friends, other than your family?
L: This is a hard one—I love every human who says hi to me!
AG: What is your love language?
L: Happy waggy dance with a plushie toy in my mouth!
AG: What are you most excited about today?
L: Hehe… it might be insignificant, but I had some really sweet oranges that made my day!
AG: What do you think people appreciate about you?
L: I am not picky at all and will help with everything you don’t eat!
AG: If you could have a superpower, what would it be?
L: Snow day every day!
AG: Describe your perfect Saturday.
L: Double breakfast + playdate with friends + snack party + knockout next to my humans
AG: If you could be a different animal for a day, what would you be and what would you do?
L: I would become a cat and try to be friends with that cat sister with whom I never got along…
AG: What is your favorite thing about Tatsuya and Jingwen?
L: I can burp and fart in front of their faces with no shame!
AG: What would Tatsuya and Jingwen do without you?
L: They better not have fun behind my back… I’m watching you guys! Always!