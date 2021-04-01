Pets of Tri-I: Luna

Audrey Goldfarb

This month I had the pleasure of meeting Luna, the incredibly sweet English cream golden retriever. She lives with her parents Tatsuya Araki, a Ph.D. student in the Victora Lab at The Rockefeller University, and Jingwen Zhou, a senior research technician at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Luna approaches every interaction as an opportunity to make a new friend, and given her delightful personality, she rarely fails.

Audrey Goldfarb: How did you first meet Tatsuya and Jingwen?

Luna: We first met in Utica, New York where I was born. I greeted my pawrents with the cutest puppy dance they had ever seen! We had an instant bond!

AG: What is your favorite game to play?

L: It has to be tug of war game with my daddo!

AG: What is the best thing that happened to you this week?

L: Sleeping over at friends’ place and they gave me lots of treatos!

AG: Do you have any dog friends?

L: I am friends with almost every doggo on this campus, but Pal the corgi is my bestie!

AG: Who are your favorite human friends, other than your family?

L: This is a hard one—I love every human who says hi to me!

AG: What is your love language?

L: Happy waggy dance with a plushie toy in my mouth!

AG: What are you most excited about today?

L: Hehe… it might be insignificant, but I had some really sweet oranges that made my day!

AG: What do you think people appreciate about you?

L: I am not picky at all and will help with everything you don’t eat!

AG: If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

L: Snow day every day!

AG: Describe your perfect Saturday.

L: Double breakfast + playdate with friends + snack party + knockout next to my humans

AG: If you could be a different animal for a day, what would you be and what would you do?

L: I would become a cat and try to be friends with that cat sister with whom I never got along…

AG: What is your favorite thing about Tatsuya and Jingwen?

L: I can burp and fart in front of their faces with no shame!

AG: What would Tatsuya and Jingwen do without you?

L: They better not have fun behind my back… I’m watching you guys! Always!