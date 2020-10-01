Pets of Tri-I

Pooja Viswanathan
For this issue, I interview Edith and Lio, the cats who live with our very own Audrey Goldfarb (Graduate Student, The Rockefeller University). I have been enjoying seeing pictures of these two since I found their social media account. I hope I can meet them in person soon.
Pooja Viswanathan: How old are you? In human years?
Edith: We turned 2 in August! We’re twins.
Lio: I’m technically thirty seconds older though.
PV: Is there a story behind your names?
E: There’s a story behind our middle names!
L: Mine is “Finch” after the family in To Kill a Mockingbird. Edith needed a bird middle name too, so we picked “Pigeon.”
PV: Are you related? If not, what did you think of each other when you first met?
E: Yes, we’re sibs! We love each other sooooo much :)))))
L: When I first met Edith, I thought she was pretty weird, but her personality has grown on me over the last couple years.
PV: What is your first memory?
E: Breakfast! Speaking of which, I think it’s about time for lunch.
PV: Where do you live?
E: We live in Faculty House with four humans: Audrey, Joanna, César, and Marley.
PV: What are your favorite neighborhoods in NYC?
E: The kitchen and the bedroom!
PV: What are your favorite foods?
E: Why, do you have some? I’m not picky!
L: I usually snack on important paperwork and beloved plants.
PV: Besides your human roomies, who is your favorite human in the Tri-I community?
L: No comment…we don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings.
PV: Do you have a funny story to share with us?
E: One time, Lio misjudged his trajectory to jump up on the table and fell off in the most inelegant way possible. It was hilarious.
L: That was you, and it has definitely happened more than once.
PV: Is there some way we can see more pictures of you on the interwebs?
E: Yes, we’re famous on Instagram! @edith_lio
L: We have thirty-three followers.
PV: If you could have any human ability, what would it be?
E: I wish I could grow my fur out as long as the humans were growing theirs during quarantine! So much fashionable potential.
PV: How have you helped your human get through these times?
L: By exemplifying stoicism in the face of adversity.
E: Snuggles!