Pets of Tri-I

Pooja Viswanathan

For this issue, I interview Edith and Lio, the cats who live with our very own Audrey Goldfarb (Graduate Student, The Rockefeller University). I have been enjoying seeing pictures of these two since I found their social media account. I hope I can meet them in person soon.

Pooja Viswanathan: How old are you? In human years?

Edith: We turned 2 in August! We’re twins.

Lio: I’m technically thirty seconds older though.

PV: Is there a story behind your names?

E: There’s a story behind our middle names!

L: Mine is “Finch” after the family in To Kill a Mockingbird. Edith needed a bird middle name too, so we picked “Pigeon.”

PV: Are you related? If not, what did you think of each other when you first met?

E: Yes, we’re sibs! We love each other sooooo much :)))))

L: When I first met Edith, I thought she was pretty weird, but her personality has grown on me over the last couple years.

PV: What is your first memory?

E: Breakfast! Speaking of which, I think it’s about time for lunch.

PV: Where do you live?

E: We live in Faculty House with four humans: Audrey, Joanna, César, and Marley.

PV: What are your favorite neighborhoods in NYC?

E: The kitchen and the bedroom!

PV: What are your favorite foods?

E: Why, do you have some? I’m not picky!

L: I usually snack on important paperwork and beloved plants.

PV: Besides your human roomies, who is your favorite human in the Tri-I community?

L: No comment…we don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings.

PV: Do you have a funny story to share with us?

E: One time, Lio misjudged his trajectory to jump up on the table and fell off in the most inelegant way possible. It was hilarious.

L: That was you, and it has definitely happened more than once.

PV: Is there some way we can see more pictures of you on the interwebs?

E: Yes, we’re famous on Instagram! @edith_lio

L: We have thirty-three followers.

PV: If you could have any human ability, what would it be?

E: I wish I could grow my fur out as long as the humans were growing theirs during quarantine! So much fashionable potential.

PV: How have you helped your human get through these times?

L: By exemplifying stoicism in the face of adversity.

E: Snuggles!