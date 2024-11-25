NYC Study Spots To Explore!

New York City is a behemoth of a city to tour for any amount of time, so moving and living in the city for the first time is simultaneously exciting and overwhelming. The amazing skyscrapers, bustling traffic, the chaos of Times Square, the fast New Yorker walking pace, and a massive park in the middle of our concrete jungle. These descriptors barely begin to capture the energy and diversity of New York. Rockefeller University’s location on the Upper East Side shows you a fraction of what New York City has to offer you.

As a native New Yorker, I have spent my life exploring this city I call home. I have many tricks and secrets that I want to share as you discover more of New York City. In this issue, I will reveal all the best study spots around town. There are so many incredible libraries at Rockefeller University, from the Cohn Library to the Rita & Frits Markus Library. As incredible as those two places are for research and studying, there are many well-known and hidden study spots throughout NYC that you should definitely check out!

New York Public Library (NYPL): One of the most well-known study spots and an iconic piece of architecture in the city, the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building (aka The Main Branch) is a spectacular place to conduct research, study any topic of interest, and check out relevant books and documents for any research you are conducting or writing. Their catalog has over six million items in its circulation, many study spaces for people of all ages, and they offer free career preparation! Another great titbit about NYPL is that you can read any new book for casual reading without having to buy many hard copies! Keep your eye out not only for new books but also for classes and events that they offer, from getting started in genealogy research to computer basics. You should come not only to check out any materials you need for your research but to also marvel at the gorgeous study spaces inside!

New York Historical Society: The Patricia D. Klingenstein Library is one of the oldest and most distinguished research libraries in New York City. Though it is not a library known for scientific catalogs and documents, it is still a beautiful study spot. I highly recommend you visit their Center for Women’s History for exhibits related to the impact of American women in history, and the DiMenna Children’s History Museum, a space for families to connect with history through interactive displays and many ongoing programs. Check online for upcoming events, as they often host film screenings, talks with prominent authors on their recent publications, and my personal favorite, the Pets at the City events (these events allow you to bring your dog while inside their museum!). While it is currently under construction, it is a study spot worth visiting when it opens again!

While many people think libraries are the quintessential study spots, other people might find the background noise of a charming cafe the better place to focus. While Starbucks is a popular choice for coffee and studying, here are some more unique alternatives for you to try out.

Think Coffee: This is my favorite since it has lots of tables and is not too noisy or hectic. The two spots with free Wi-Fi are the Mercer Street and West 13th locations. Though most of the locations are a bit far out, it is definitely at least worth going for their amazing coffee selection as well as their fresh eats, which include vegan options!

CitizenM New York Bowery Hotel: Another spot that I highly recommend to those willing to seriously invest in a high-quality studying atmosphere is CitizenM Bowery. As part of the New York Bowery Hotel, it is an incredible study spot that is open 24/7. It stands out from traditional libraries and cafes with its modern aesthetic and cozy atmosphere. However, it is not available to the public. To get access, you must either stay at the hotel or buy a day pass for $25, or $15 if you become a member. Membership additionally gives you a 35% discount on food and the bar. Still, I would recommend studying there even once just for the chance to use such an incredible co-working space!

Housing Works Bookstore Café: This is the ultimate dreamy and cozy study spot for book nerds in NYC. They have the best second-hand book collection I have ever seen. Housing Works Bookstore is a not-for-profit bookstore, with the majority of its proceeds going to the Housing Works Charity. Another fun fact is that many Swifties will recognize that the bookstore was featured in Taylor Swift’s All Too Well music video. The best time to go is either weekday mornings or after 4 pm when crowds have tapered off. Upstairs is usually free of café buzz, lending itself as the perfect spot to study. I could not recommend this study spot more

Greenacre Park: If you are looking for an outdoor studying experience, Greenacre Park is my first recommendation. While you can certainly study in Central Park or Carl Schultz Park, Greenacre Park is known for its dramatic 25-foot-high waterfall that was constructed from granite blocks. The park has many areas of seating out in the sun with movable tables and chairs as well as a lovely café to grab a quick drink and bite. Walls of ivy and colorful flowers create an enclosed yet still garden-like setting.

The Commons: If you are looking for a shared workspace where you can study and collaborate with your peers, this would be my first choice. Located on the Upper East Side in the Yorkville Building, The Commons aims to offer a free collaborative co-working space for people. They have many open spaces and private offices on multiple floors for people to get together and study. They also have many amenities such as a functioning kitchen, height-adjustable desks, fast internet, soundproof phone booths, and many membership options. This is the best spot for group study sessions!

There are so many more spots to study throughout the city, and I’ve named only a handful to explore. I hope this selection will inspire you to continue exploring all of the hidden secrets and activities in our wonderful city.

Photos by Cecilia Cuddy