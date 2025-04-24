A friend and I discovered NR while seeking refuge from a blustery February day. Inside the unassuming black brick building, we found a warm, glowy interior. The vibe was elevated but cozy, with vintage lamps, golden mood lighting, and wooden furniture.

NR, or N’ Roll, is a sequel to the popular Rokc in West Harlem, which is sadly closing later this summer after ten years. Fortunately, NR is maintaining the reputation of a top-rated ramen spot in NYC with a similar specialization in creative cocktails.

We shared the “Kyoto Ramen,” which had a warm, soothing taste perfect for a rainy day. Personally, I find some ramen to be delicious for the first few sips, but eventually the taste gets monotonous and it becomes a chore to finish it. But that wasn’t the case here: the garlic oil and spiced bamboo shoots provided subtle depth throughout. NR’s ramen has an earthy yet light flavor, with perfectly cooked noodles and a melty seasoned egg. They were kind enough to replace the pork belly with braised chicken at our request and were overall wonderfully attentive and accommodating.

And yet, the “Deviled Egg + Egg + Egg” was the highlight of our meal. I had to pause for a moment to process the complexity of textures and flavors in that first bite. The sea urchin and tosa vinegar jelly both brought such unique umami tastes, while the wasabi was a pleasant kick to cut the sweetness. The caviar on top added an extra pop and made the price more reasonable for just three half eggs.

NR is well known for its cocktails. Each drink has helpful descriptive scales for sweetness, spice, woodiness, etc., with a wide range of unique ingredients such as saffron, blue cheese, and palo santo. I chose a mocktail version of the “Yuzu + Sansho,” which had a delightfully refreshing fruity flavor from the orange and yuzu. The sansho pepper, a milder cousin of Szechuan peppercorn, complemented the carbonation with the slightest tingliness. As a baseline yuzu lover, I can’t think of a better drink I have had in New York. With its creative drinks and speakeasy feel, NR is a great spot for an elevated lab happy hour or a special occasion.

Unsurprisingly, NR was a 10/10 for me on Beli, a restaurant rating app. And I’m not alone. With over 4.5 stars on Yelp, NR frequents lists of top ramen places and “NYC’s Best Bar Snacks Actually Worth Paying For.” On my next visit, I’ll have to try the popular Truffle Egg Sandwich paired with a floral cocktail like the “Chanel No. 5?” or “Botanical Garden.”

NR’s menu describes its origins: Rokc was the initial foundation, and NR represents a “commitment to keep rolling forward, evolving, and continually striving for something better.” So, roll over to NR to evolve your taste buds with a restaurant that executes the east-meets-west concept without sacrificing dynamic and authentic flavors.

Photos by Ramia Rahman