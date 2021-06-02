New York Rhymes: Haiku

Posted on June 2, 2021 by Audrey Goldfarb

Poetry: Dr. Konstantina Theofanopoulou (instagram: @newyork_rhymes)
One line art: Mikaella Theofanopoulou (instagram: @m_theta _art)

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.