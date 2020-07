This Time

Konstantina Theofanopoulou

This is a time to amplify Black voices and Black poets. Tagged on my poem on Instagram and on my stories daily (@newyork_rhymes) are Black writers who have inspired me. Read their poetry, support them, and thank them.

Poetry: Dr. Konstantina Theofanopoulou (Instagram: @newyork_rhymes)

One line art: Mikaella Theofanopoulou (Instagram: @m_theta_art)