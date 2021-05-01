Natural Expressions: How Babies Sleep

Sofia Axelrod of the Young Laboratory at The Rockefeller University would like to announce the release of her recently authored book, How Babies Sleep—The Gentle, Science-Based Method to Help Your Baby Sleep Through the Night. Axelrod combined her experience as a parent with her research in the Young Laboratory as a neuroscientist to develop a method rooted in science for sleep training babies. Following its initial release in the United States last August, How Babies Sleep has been released in many countries around the world, including Italy last month, with more to follow in the coming years. How Babies Sleep is available for purchase online in paperback, eBook, and audiobook formats.

Email Megan E. Kelley at mkelley@rockefeller.edu to submit your art/music/performance/sporting/other event for next month’s “Natural Expressions” and follow @NatSelections on Twitter for more events. Digital and online events/releases are welcome!