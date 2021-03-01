Natural Expressions: Digital

Bernie Langs and Mary Jane Folan of The Rockefeller University Development Office announce the re-release of the novella, The Isle of Souls. The book, written by Langs with new edits provided by Folan, follows the pursuit of the mysterious “Isle of Souls” in the East China Sea. This 2020 edition of The Isle of Souls is available now on Amazon.

Email Megan E. Kelley at mkelley@rockefeller.edu to submit your art/music/performance/sporting/other event for next month’s “Natural Expressions” and follow @NatSelections on Twitter for more events.