Natural Expressions: Art

Susan Stair, art teacher at the Child and Family Center at The Rockefeller University, would like to announce two events. One event, Tree Power, will take place on Sunday, October 3 from 2-4 p.m. in Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem in the Southeast corner by the basketball courts. Stair is the artist in charge of this free event, which is open to both individuals and families. In the event of rain, Tree Power will take place on Sunday, October 10 from 2-4 p.m. The second event is a year-long art installation, Ascending the Mountain, that will be up in Marcus Garvey Park until July of 2022. Ascending the Mountain addresses trees using clay and mosaics and is funded by the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council as well as the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone. More about Susan Stair and her art can be found on her website.

