Natural Expressions

Art

Leena Sen, research assistant in the Funabiki Laboratory at The Rockefeller University, would like to share her digital and canvas artwork with the community. Sen’s work is predominantly portraits, but she has forayed into abstract work at times. Her artwork can be viewed on her Instagram page @hungriboiart.

Music

Collette Ryder, Director of the Office of Sponsored Programs Administration at The Rockefeller University and choir member with the New York Choral Society, would like to announce the upcoming 2021-2022 season of performances with NY Choral. The 2021-2022 season will be in a hybrid (virtual and in-person format) with performances in October through May. The October event will be held virtually on October 13 and will feature an a cappella choral performance of “Earth Song,” composed by Frank Ticheli. For more information, please see the full season announcement on the NY Choral website or email Ryder with any questions.

Nick Didkovsky, Bioinformatics Group Supervisor in the Heintz Laboratory at The Rockefeller University, announces the record release of CHORD IV, the fourth album by CHORD. Didkovsky acted as producer and played electric guitar alongside Tom Marsan for CHORD IV, together creating a heavy, deep-listening experience described by Peter Thelen of Exposé as “…a brutal cascade of sonic artifacts that immerse the listener in a beautiful sea of noisy guitar textures dripping down the walls… slow moving ambient slabs of free-metal.” CHORD IV can be listened to online on CHORD’s bandcamp page and is available for purchase for $5.

Bernie Langs of The Rockefeller University Development Office would like to share the premier of his song “Ave Marianna, Ave Ava.” This song was composed by Langs in honor of the opera singer, Ava Chenok, who performs alongside Langs in this piece. Langs also contributed instrumental performances and additional vocals to this rock opera style piece. “Ave Marianna, Ave Ava” can be heard online on Langs’ SoundCloud page.

Email Megan E. Kelley at mkelley@rockefeller.edu to submit your art/music/performance/sporting/other event for next month’s “Natural Expressions” and follow @NatSelections on Twitter for more events.