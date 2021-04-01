Natural Expressions

Art

Jennifer Groves, Program Manager in the Research Support Department at The Rockefeller University and visual artist is offering a mixed media collage instruction class. This class in vision boarding/collage making will take place via Zoom from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, is $20 per person, and can be tailored to the interests of the students. Students are asked to bring their own materials and can email Groves at grovesj@mail.rockefeller.edu to sign-up or for more details. Examples of Groves’ artwork can be viewed on her Instagram.

Music

Santa Maria Pecoraro Di Vittorio of the Rice Laboratory at The Rockefeller University announces the international CD release of the Chamber Orchestra of New York performing Ottorino Respighi’s music. Vittorio was a violist in the orchestra, which performed pieces such as Ancient Airs and Dances Nos. 1-3 and Violin Concerto “all’Antica.” The album is available from Naxos Records and can be listened to online.

Nick Didkovsky, Bioinformatics Group Supervisor in the Heintz Laboratory at The Rockefeller University, recently played guest guitar on Frank Pahl’s latest record, “In Cahoots: Vol 3.” Describing the collaboration, Didkovsky said Pahl was “one of my favorite composers, and it was a joy to arrange some guitars for one track on his new release.” You can view Didkovsky playing his parts on his YouTube page, while the full album is available on Pahl’s Bandcamp page.

Bernie Langs of The Rockefeller University Development Office announces the release of two songs this month, “Turn Off the TV Set” ad “Till There Was You.” Langs composed and recorded “Turn Off the TV Set,” while Richard Spanbock, drummer and songwriter for the Robbins Lane Band wrote the lyrics. Langs performed “Till There Was You,” originally written in 1950 by Meredith Wilson and covered by The Beatles in 1963. You can listen to “Turn Off the TV” and “Till There Was You” on Langs’ SoundCloud page.

