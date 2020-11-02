Natural Expressions

Digital

Bernie Langs of The Rockefeller University Development Office and his daughter, Jordan Langs, announce the release of their new music video “Different Drum.” Bernie Langs performs the music in “Different Drum,” originally written by Michael Nesmith in 1964 and famously performed by Linda Ronstadt and The Stone Poneys. Film from Jordan Langs’ international travels provide the video component of this father-daughter collaboration. “Different Drum” can be viewed on Bernie Langs’ YouTube page.

