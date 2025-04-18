Music & Medicine Spring Concert

Come join us on Saturday, May 3 for the spring Tri-I Orchestra Concert at the beautiful St. Bart’s Church in the Upper East Side, featuring works by Haydn, Sibelius, and more! This concert will also feature Rockefeller PhD student Giacomo Glotzer as soloist, performing a cello concerto with the orchestra.

The Tri-I Orchestra was a staple of the Tri-I community for many years before going on pause during the pandemic. Last June, the orchestra was restarted from scratch by students at Rockefeller and Weill Cornell. In less than one year, the Music & Medicine Tri-I Orchestra has grown to be the largest medical community orchestra in NYC.