Meow and Tell with Maca

Jing: So, Maca, let’s start at the beginning. How did you end up living with Michelle?

Maca: It’s a classic tale of fate and flaky humans. I started out as one of many in a kitten litter from two very affectionate cats. Some guy bought me, but then his sister turned out to be allergic (sigh). I was passed along like a furry hot potato until Michelle came along. She was looking for a cat; I was looking for someone who’d share their fish. Win-win 🙂

Jing: Your name is unique—what’s the story behind “Maca”?

Maca: It’s Bosnian for “cat”—Michelle works with someone named Merima, who suggested it. I approved. Bonus points because it sounds like matzo ball. I am small, round, and culturally diverse. Also: delicious, if you ask me.

Jing: How would you describe your daily vibe?

Maca: Mornings: chaos. I wake up early, sprint laps around the apartment, and demand breakfast. Michelle tries to sleep through it, which is adorable. I meow directly into her soul. If that fails, I climb on her. Afternoons: light napping, countersurveillance, kitchen inspection. Evenings: light acrobatics and meowing for no reason.

Jing: Is it true you’ve started going . . . outside?

Maca: Oh yes. I’ve recently discovered I can nudge the window screen loose and jump onto the roof. I meow dramatically until Michelle opens the window and lets me back in. I call it “rooftop cardio.” She calls it “a problem.”

Jing: Any toys you’re obsessed with?

Maca: Yes. A feather-on-a-string toy with a bell. Been obsessed since day one. Also obsessed with wet food. And real fish. Michelle cooks it, I inspect it, she gives me a piece, I demand more. She caves. We call it “co-regulation.”

Jing: What’s your favorite way to get attention?

Maca: Meowing. Loudly. At everything. Also keyboard sabotage. She opens her laptop? I become the laptop. Simple.

Jing: How are you with guests?

Maca: Oh, I’m an extrovert. I follow guests around, sniff them, jump on counters mid-tour. One time Michelle threw a party and I hid under the TV—too many people. I prefer to host on my own terms.

Jing: Any small moments that really define life with Michelle?

Maca: We talk. She says “no” when I ask to go out in the rain. I meow. She meows back. It’s a full dialogue. Also, after I got spayed and wore the cone of shame, I became very clingy. We cuddled. It was a whole era.

Jing: If you had a social media bio, what would it say?

Maca: Something minimalist. Maybe just a quote. “Give me the food.” That says everything you need to know.