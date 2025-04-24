Meeting Our Mascot: An Afternoon with Archibald Feathersby

This spring, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rockefeller’s self-proclaimed mascot: Archibald Feathersby. Mr. Feathersby is an intelligent, refined, and charismatic mallard duck who has called the pond on Rockefeller’s campus his home for the last eight years. During that time, he discovered a passion for splashing in puddles in front of the Faculty Club, jumping into the water in the fountain, and representing his professional and personal home: the Tri-I. As he reflects on his job as mascot, he imagines the future of the ducks on campus.

Libby Tseng: Hello, Mr. Feathersby. I appreciate you making time in your busy schedule to meet with me.

Mr. Feathersby: No trouble at all; I treasure the opportunity to meet more folks in the Rockefeller family. I see this pond as the heart of our campus, and I strive to spread joy as much as possible. My feathers may not be as full as they were when I was a duckling, but I still give as many energetic ‘quacks’ as I can to anyone who passes by!

LT: I would love to hear more about your role on campus. I have heard that you are our campus mascot. Do you agree with that term?

MF: Call me your mascot, call me your friend. It’s truly all the same. I see my role as representing our university. Most guests that visit campus will pass by my pond. I always call out a greeting and point my bill in the direction of Founders Hall or whichever building I believe they are seeking. When dealing with internal folks, I tend to be much less formal; I like to ask them about their day or their experiments. I even tell jokes.

LT: Jokes? Please, tell me one!

MF: What do you call a duck if he works in the Tavazoie lab? A cancer bill-ologist!

LT: It is a great pun. You have told me a little about what you do in a day, but what does a year in the life look like? I noticed that the pond has been empty for months.

MF: Yes, it is quite a shame. As much as I love New York City, the cold does bother me! Every year, we leave during the coldest months, but we return in the spring to splash, greet, and guide guests. In terms of annual rhythms, I have seen this campus change time and time again. It was quiet in 2020 due to the pandemic, but some volume has returned. Take for example the tennis court. Since the pickleball craze swept Rockefeller, the court was remodeled to support more play. Now, I often go to sleep to the sound of vigorous rallies, and on occasion, a stray ball from an overzealous player wakes me up! This is all to say that the things happening on our campus change, but that community spirit never fades.

LT: On the topic of never fading, I want to learn more about how you envision your role in the future.

MF: An excellent question. I take my work seriously. It is my life’s purpose. I know I am getting old, which is why I am training the next generation of mascots. I have plans to expand the number of working mascots to two ducks per shift rather than just one. Imagine how much more helpful we can be!

LT: What can be done to support the ducks on our campus?

MF: I believe that dignity is due for us ducks. For generations, we have worked tirelessly, but we need more institutional inclusion and support. For example, imagine if there were regular pondside journal clubs in the summer or official ponds at other institutions in the Tri-I. To voice these concerns, I am forming a group for duck equity and inclusion.

LT: I have one final question: what is something you wish more people on campus kept in mind?

MF: Remember that the people make Rockefeller special. Sure, your data and results are important, but don’t let that pressure cause you to isolate. Our campus’s strength is its close community. If you ever forget that, stop by my pond, and I’ll remind you.