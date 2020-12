Elodie Pauwels

https://elodiepphoto.wordpress.com/

The least we can say is that 2020 has been quite hectic…for better or worse!

A little silhouette has been watching over me all this time: a metallic blue-painted Kokopelli, a present a friend brought me back from a trip somewhere in the Americas. Let’s listen to Kokopelli’s stories and music, and remain positive 2021 will be a happier year!