Graduating Class of 2021

Posted on June 2, 2021 by Audrey Goldfarb

Megan E. Kelley

Natural Selections would like to honor and celebrate the 2021 graduating class from The Rockefeller University. On Thursday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m., Rockefeller will hold its second virtual convocation and confer doctorate degrees upon thirty-three graduate students. To the future doctors, congratulations! Your years of hard work and perseverance are an inspiration. We wish you all the best in the next phases of your careers and lives.

Sanjeethan Baksh

Caner Çağlar

Steven Cajamarca

Vikram Chandra

Du Cheng

Jingyi Chi

Pavan Choppakatla

Juliel Espinosa

Margaret Fabiszak

Daniel Firester

Caitlin Gilbert

Rohiverth Guarecuco Jr.

Nicole Infarinato, “Feel the fear, and do it anyway.”

Veronica Jové

Rachel Leicher

Solomon N Levin

Fangyu Liu

Olivia Maguire

Fanny Matheis

Elisabeth Anne Murphy
The Rockefeller University
January 7, 2020
Robert Darnell Lab
Photography by John Abbott

Kristina Navrazhina

Tiên Minh Thủy Phan-Everson

Jakob Træland Rostøl, “Another day, another dollar”

Artem Serganov

Rohan R. Soman

Elitsa Stoyanova

Tony Sun

Taku Tsukidate

Putianqi Wang

Xiao Wang

Ross Weber

Robert Williams

Xiphias Ge Zhu

