Graduating Class of 2021

Megan E. Kelley
Natural Selections would like to honor and celebrate the 2021 graduating class from The Rockefeller University. On Thursday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m., Rockefeller will hold its second virtual convocation and confer doctorate degrees upon thirty-three graduate students. To the future doctors, congratulations! Your years of hard work and perseverance are an inspiration. We wish you all the best in the next phases of your careers and lives.
Sanjeethan Baksh
Caner Çağlar
Steven Cajamarca
Vikram Chandra
Du Cheng
Pavan Choppakatla
Juliel Espinosa
Daniel Firester
Rohiverth Guarecuco Jr.
Veronica Jové
Solomon N Levin
Fangyu Liu
Olivia Maguire
Kristina Navrazhina
Tiên Minh Thủy Phan-Everson
Artem Serganov
Rohan R. Soman
Elitsa Stoyanova
Tony Sun
Taku Tsukidate
Putianqi Wang
Xiao Wang
Ross Weber
Robert Williams