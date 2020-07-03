Graduating Class of 2020

Megan E. Kelley

On Thursday, June 11, The Rockefeller University held a virtual convocation for the conferring of doctorate degrees upon thirty graduate students. This streamed ceremony was the culmination of years of dedication, hard work, and perseverance by the honorees. Although we were not able to commemorate this occasion with our usual parade and after-party, this in no way diminishes our shared enthusiasm for the accomplishments of these new graduates. Natural Selections would like to acknowledge and celebrate these former students. Congratulations, doctors! We wish you well in your future endeavors.

“Graduate school has been a trek of self-discovery, a lesson in resilience, and a time to reflect on what I want my place in this world to be. I will forever be grateful to Rockefeller for the support, the friendships, and the unforgettable journey.“

Mariel Bartley

Daniel Alberto Cabrera

James Chen

Brooke Conti Trousdale

Amelia Dunn

Nicholas Hernandez

Alexis Jaramillo Cartagena

Nathaniel Kastan

Mariya B. London

Emily M. Lorenzen

Paul Andrew Muller

Lisa Brooke Noble

Philip Mojsov Nussenzweig

Sean O’Connor

Benjamin Ostendorf

Luca Parolari

Cristina Santarossa

Stephanie Lena Sarbanes

Aylesse Sordillo

Leonid Alexeevich Timashev

Daniel Neil Weinberg

Anna Yoney