Graduating Class of 2020

Megan E. Kelley
On Thursday, June 11, The Rockefeller University held a virtual convocation for the conferring of doctorate degrees upon thirty graduate students. This streamed ceremony was the culmination of years of dedication, hard work, and perseverance by the honorees. Although we were not able to commemorate this occasion with our usual parade and after-party, this in no way diminishes our shared enthusiasm for the accomplishments of these new graduates. Natural Selections would like to acknowledge and celebrate these former students. Congratulations, doctors! We wish you well in your future endeavors.
“Graduate school has been a trek of self-discovery, a lesson in resilience, and a time to reflect on what I want my place in this world to be. I will forever be grateful to Rockefeller for the support, the friendships, and the unforgettable journey.“
Mariel Bartley
Daniel Alberto Cabrera
James Chen
Brooke Conti Trousdale
Amelia Dunn
Nicholas Hernandez
Alexis Jaramillo Cartagena
Nathaniel Kastan
Mariya B. London
Emily M. Lorenzen
Paul Andrew Muller
Lisa Brooke Noble
Philip Mojsov Nussenzweig
Sean O’Connor
Benjamin Ostendorf
Luca Parolari
Cristina Santarossa
Stephanie Lena Sarbanes
Aylesse Sordillo
Leonid Alexeevich Timashev
Daniel Neil Weinberg
Anna Yoney