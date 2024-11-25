First-Year Exploration

My life in New York City began on August 26th at two points on York Avenue: the Faculty House and the Zuckerman Research Center at MSK. There, I joined Dr. Christina Leslie for my first rotation. In her lab, I have been working on methodologies to process exciting spatial transcriptomics datasets. This data modality provides perspectives into cellular expression at a much higher resolution. Soon I realized that there was much more to the Upper East Side than digging into medical research, so I began exploring my surroundings.

Finding great food spots became my go-to Friday activity. I fell in love with the thick slice of Grandma Pizza at Famiglia, the creamy banana-scented pudding from Magnolia, and the chocolate fondue – with flaming marshmallows –at Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Restaurant. These experiences were even more special when shared with my amazing first-year student cohort!

I’ve also started taking little retreats for “photosynthesis and cellular respiration” — yes, I’m a human plant. Before sunset, I sometimes walk along Riverside to absorb the warm sunlight and enjoy the serene green views of Roosevelt Island. It feels oddly familiar, reminding me of the Bund in Shanghai, where I grew up. In the evenings, I usually go to yoga sessions at 1300 York Avenue. I learn to focus on breathing mindfully while watching my fellow PhD and Medical School students do handstands “effortlessly.”

As the research adventure progresses and my regular routines solidify, I hope to establish a work-life balance between the research and fun times. Juggling all the tasks, seminars, and courses wasn’t easy at first, but I believe I can master it step by step. Along the way, I will continue to enrich my life with exhilarating NYC experiences.