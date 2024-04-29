Facing Out: Science Communication at the Tri-I

By Carmen Spicer

In recent years, scientists have increasingly recognized the importance of science communication, which can be defined as the practice of informing non-experts about scientific knowledge. The goals and best practices of science communication are continually refined as various institutions study how best to engage with the public. In 2017, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine identified five general goals of science communication: sharing recent findings and excitement for science, increasing public appreciation of science, increasing knowledge and understanding of science, influencing the opinion, policy preferences or behavior of people, and ensuring that a diversity of perspectives about science held by different groups are considered when solutions to societal problems are pursued (NAS 2017).

Not everyone aspires to become the next Ed Yong or Carl Sagan. But scientists are often asked to share their knowledge with non-experts—whether at a podium, a board meeting, or a neighbor’s dinner table. Just as everyone can enhance their understanding of science, all scientists can improve their communication skills. In fact, there are many gifted science communicators in the Tri-Institutional community, along with several Rockefeller initiatives designed to promote SciComm competence.

Many Tri-I researchers share their findings with non-experts through a variety of popular mediums—from books, news articles, and podcasts to social media, TED talks, and Netflix series. They are the faces of the Tri-I that the world sees. The intention is not to receive credit or celebrity for the profound impact science has on global health and technology. Rather, it is to increase the impact of science itself: when science has a face, people are more likely to identify with scientists, trust their findings, and therefore benefit from scientific and technological advancements. Beyond that, science is for everyone and should be shared. When experts explain their research in an engaging and easily understandable way, “non-experts”—including experts in other fields—can be inspired and even weigh in.

Our community cultivates a strong culture of engaging with the world outside our laboratory spaces. For example, RockEDU Science Outreach presents two annual events: Science Saturday and Talking Science, where faculty members share their research with young students. Many scientists have also brought their work well beyond Rockefeller’s lecture halls. Dr. Vince Fischetti, leader of the Laboratory of Bacterial Pathogenesis and Immunology (currently the longest-running lab at Rockefeller) has appeared on many podcasts, including Beer With A Scientist, where he shared his research on a unique, novel way of killing bacteria. Dr. Daniel Kronauer, head of the Laboratory of Social Evolution and Behavior, showcased the wild world of ant biology at the Secret Science Club in New York City last fall. He also authored a book on army ants, complete with over 100 of his own photographs. Dr. Erich Jarvis, head of the Laboratory of the Neurogenetics of Language, appeared on the Netflix show Babies to discuss his insights on why babies can understand language before they are able to speak. In 2021, Dr. Theodora Hatziioannou, a Research Associate Professor in the Laboratory of Retrovirology, gave a TEDx talk to provide a virologist’s perspective on the pandemic. Dr. Leslie Vosshall, head of the Laboratory of Neurogenetics and Behavior, started a podcast with Stuart Firestein in 2021, called Ignorance: How It Drives Science. She has also been a guest speaker on multiple podcasts and YouTube channels, including Clear + Vivid with Alan Alda.

Back in 2007, Dr. Paul Nurse, Rockefeller University President Emeritus, hosted a PBS series on science with journalist Charlie Rose. Dr. Christopher Mason, a Weill Cornell professor and investigator, has published two books: The Next 500 Years and The Age of Prediction, which received positive reviews from popular news outlets, including Publishers Weekly, Bloomberg News, and the Financial Times. Dr. Sofia Axelrod, a Research Associate in Dr. Michael Young’s Laboratory of Genetics, authored the book How Babies Sleep to introduce her baby sleep method to parents worldwide. Her book has since been translated in nine languages.

“Science communication goes beyond writing articles and books. It’s part of the cogs and gears of how science is applied in the real world,” Dr. Sofia Axelrod said. “No matter what type of science communication you want to be involved in, whether it’s writing articles for The Atlantic, writing books, working in the healthcare system as a liaison, or speaking to stakeholders at a pharma or biotech company, there is a lot of skill and nuance involved with sharing information.” So, how do we become better communicators? To start, Axelrod says to focus on developing two skills: speaking to different audiences and writing.

“Try to find different audiences outside of your scientific community and talk to them,” Axelrod said. “Share whatever you want. It could be your research, or some aspect of health policy, whatever you think is important to communicate. See how they perceive it.” Communication is a two-way street, a dynamic and iterative feedback loop. We need to practice assessing how our words land with others, listening to what is important to our audiences, and adjusting our language as needed. It’s not just a matter of crafting a perfect story and reciting it verbatim. But organizing your thoughts is also important.

“If you want to improve your communication skills, you should start writing now,” Axelrod said. “Start finding opportunities to write, even for yourself. If you have thoughts on something, an opinion on something, write it up. Try to make it make sense and fulfill the criteria that make it a good piece. It should be succinct, easily readable, and ideally entertaining.” Dr. Axelrod also advised sharing your writing with friends and mentors and getting their feedback.

In addition to practicing these skills on your own, if you’d like to become a more confident communicator, you can take advantage of the resources and training available to you as a member of the Tri-I community:

Science writer Steve Hall teaches Science Communication workshops at Rockefeller, one for beginners and one advanced.

RockEDU Science Outreach offers many programs designed to promote inclusive science engagement and connect communities. They provide mentorship training to prepare members of the Tri-I community to participate in their programs.

The Kavli Foundation hosts a robust program of free webinars and trainings, SciComm Essentials , that are open to “anyone affiliated with a Kavli Institute—[including] graduate students, postdocs, faculty, and staff.”

Weill Cornell students can join their Science Communication Club .

Writing for Natural Selections is an easy way to make your foray into the wonderful world of SciComm! The editors foster an inclusive community; all are welcome to participate. Today, Natural Selections—tomorrow, the Lewis Thomas Prize!

It’s clear that the Tri-I community values science communication. There are dedicated efforts to provide opportunities for trainees to connect with audiences outside of their fields, and many resources are poured into communication and mentorship training. Dr. Jeanne Garbarino, Executive Director of RockEDU Science Outreach and host of the Kavli SciComm Essentials series, says that Rockefeller is outstanding in this area. She feels that the Heads of Laboratories (HOLs) value and support outreach and science communication participation and training. This makes sense because communication skills are essential to a successful scientific career. As the world transforms, could our programs be updated to reflect the changing needs, goals, and aspirations of its trainees?

“Rockefeller is excellent at everything and can take a leadership role by providing ways for students and postdocs to explore different pathways, learn about them, and develop the skills to find jobs in areas outside of academia,” Dr. Axelrod said. “There is already a lot of that happening, which is amazing. Expanding training in these areas can build on and organically integrate with what we’re already doing: making discoveries.”

As a graduate student or post-doctoral fellow, you are empowered to tailor your training to your needs and interests. Once upon a time, there was a Science Communication and Media Group at Rockefeller. Are you bummed that it’s inactive? You could revive it! There are funds available for outreach and SciComm. A PhD student at UC San Diego applied for a grant to buy professional recording equipment so he could improve the quality of his immunology-focused podcast. Are you inspired by this story? You could start a science podcast and take advantage of the incredible network of faculty accessible to you. Our halls are rich with history and buzzing with knowledge the world at large has yet to discover. At times, I marvel at the tales HOLs tell—how they recall the intimate and intricate details of groundbreaking research. If I ask, “How do you remember all this?” They answer, “Because I lived it.” And who better to tell the stories of scientific breakthroughs, past and present, than the people who were in the room when they happened? We all love science that benefits humanity—that’s why we’re here. But sharing it—maybe that’s the most humane act of all. So it seems we are faced with two challenges: to become better scientists, and to become better storytellers. We all have the potential. All we need is a little training, and a lot of practice.

