A comfort poem after you finish an experiment

By Kenny Bradley

today is friday at 5pm, and i want you to remind your body that it did a good day’s work

today remind your body that it is enough

let every muscle fiber twitch down your knuckles shock your nerve endings

marionette palms to your shoulder and hold yourself

feel comfort

embrace that you have made it again

and you made it again

and you made it again

feel comfort

today is friday at 5pm

so i write an ode to living again

to the paycheck nestled behind the beeswax in my pocket producing me honey

ode to the seagulls outside my window

diving for food in the east river who I share

dinner with, sorry in advance it

will taste like sewage

ode to the stillness bestowed only to

my body, interrupted by the brief

beginning of needle scratch

on vinyl so i may sing

and i have said it in a poem before

and i will say it again, ode to mug

of melted down hershey,

poorly drawn latte art,

and jet-puffed mini marshmallows

to revert to childhood

today is friday at 5pm

and I

feel comfort

to just existing