A comfort poem after you finish an experiment

By Kenny Bradley
today is friday at 5pm, and i want you to remind your body that it did a good day’s work
today remind your body that it is enough
let every muscle fiber twitch down your knuckles shock your nerve endings
marionette palms to your shoulder and hold yourself
feel comfort
embrace that you have made it again
and you made it again
and you made it again
feel comfort
today is friday at 5pm
so i write an ode to living again
to the paycheck nestled behind the beeswax in my pocket producing me honey
ode to the seagulls outside my window
diving for food in the east river who I share
dinner with, sorry in advance it
will taste like sewage
ode to the stillness bestowed only to
my body, interrupted by the brief
beginning of needle scratch
on vinyl so i may sing
and i have said it in a poem before
and i will say it again, ode to mug
of melted down hershey,
poorly drawn latte art,
and jet-puffed mini marshmallows
to revert to childhood
today is friday at 5pm
and I
feel comfort
to just existing