Digital

Bernie Langs of The Rockefeller University Development Office has released a new video, “The Boardwalk of Desire.” Acting as director, composer, and musician, Langs uses Atlantic City as a backdrop over which he performs his song “Gin and Bitters Boardwalk.” Check out this release on YouTube.

Email Megan E. Kelley at mkelley@rockefeller.edu to submit your art/music/performance/sporting/other event for next month’s “Natural Expressions” and follow @NatSelections on Twitter for more events.