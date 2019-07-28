Performance

Come see Amy Huang and Lilian Nogueira of the Nussenzweig Laboratory on Wednesday, July 10th as they perform an arial lyra act in “Summer Heat: A Single Point Aerial Dance Co. Showcase.” The performance will be held at The Slipper Room on the Lower East Side with doors at 7 p.m. and the show beginning at 8 p.m. (21+). Tickets can be purchased for $25 online.

Art

Join Megan E. Kelley of the Kapoor Laboratory at “The 5th Annual CCD Block Party” art show and music festival in Coney Island where she will be displaying her artwork. The Block Party features work by artists who have reimagined album covers as well as live music. This free event takes place Saturday, July 13th from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Coney Island Brewery (1904 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn).

Digital

This month, Bernie Langs from The Rockefeller University Development Office announces the release of his song “Armoured Heart.” This newly recorded pop song was composed and performed by Bernie with nods to “For No One” by Lennon/McCartney. Check out the release on SoundCloud.

Email Megan E. Kelley at mkelley@rockefeller.edu to submit your art/music/performance/sporting/other event for next month’s “Natural Expressions” and follow @NatSelections on Twitter for more events.