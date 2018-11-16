Natural Expressions

Sports

Chris Marhula of the MacKinnon Laboratory and Alicia Sicangco, Clinical Research Nurse at the Rockefeller University Hospital, will both be running in this year’s New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 4! Spectators can gather along the route to cheer on participants as they run 26.2 miles through all five boroughs, beginning in the morning in Staten Island and finishing in Central Park. Miles 16 to 17 run along First Avenue near the University, making this a convenient spot to watch the race. For further information, check out https://www.tcsnycmarathon.org.

Music

Collette Ryder announces a concert from the New York Choral Society and NY Choral Chamber Ensemble, “My Shadow and My Light” on Monday, November 12 at 8:30 p.m. at Carnegie Hall. In honor of the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War and the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, this concert features the works of three early 20th century composers, two British and one American, who composed pieces expressing their deeply personal reactions to the social and political environment of their day. Tickets are $30-80 (https://www.nychoral.org/events/nychoral-presents-my-shadow-and-my-light/).

Santa Maria Pecoraro Di Vittorio brings us another concert at Carnegie Hall—the season opener for the Chamber Orchestra of New York. On Friday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m., conductor Salvatore Di Vittorio will open with Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, followed by Di Vittorio’s own Baroque-inspired Sarabanda Antica. The evening will continue with the world premiere of the June Naxos recordings, followed by Vivaldi’s Bassoon Concerto RV477, and Marcello’s Oboe Concerto. The program will conclude with Mozart’s ever popular Serenade in G Major Eine Kleine Nachtmusik. Tickets are $40-50 (general admission online discount code: CNY29834 / students at the door: $30). Further information can be found online at https://www.carnegiehall.org/calendar/2018/11/16/chamber-orchestra-of-new-york-0730pm.

Digital Events

Bernie Langs shares the release of his recently recorded medley of “Just My Style” (by Al Capps, Thomas Lesslie “Snuff” Garrett, Gary Lewis, and Leon Russell) / “Do You Love Me” (by Berry Gordy) with music and singing performed by Bernie Langs and Matthew Murphy providing additional vocals. Check out this release on SoundCloud at https://soundcloud.com/bernie-langs/just-my-style-do-you-love-me-b-langs-feat-matt-murphy.

Gretchen M. Michelfeld, from Rockefeller’s Office of General Counsel, announces the online release of the feature film, As Good As You, on which she worked as screenwriter and executive producer. This film is “…a serious comedy about trying to grieve the right way…” and was the winner of the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival’s 2016 “Best LGBT Feature”. As Good As You is now available to stream/buy/rent at http://firstrunfeatures.com/asgoodasyouhv.html.

Email Megan E. Kelley at mkelley@rockefeller.edu to submit your art/music/performance/sporting/other event for next month’s “Natural Expressions” and follow @NatSelections on Twitter for more events.