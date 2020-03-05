Natural Expressions

Performance

On Friday, March 6th at 8 p.m., Collette Ryder of The Rockefeller University Office of Sponsored Programs Administration will be performing The Hidden Mass at St. Bartholomew’s Church on 51st Street and Park Avenue. Ryder will accompany the New York Choral Society as a soprano, joined by organist David Hayes and conducted by Paolo Bordignon. The Hidden Mass is a concert of works written by twentieth century composers Frank Martin and Zoltán Kodály, and features a pre-concert discussion at 7 p.m. with Hayes and Bordignon. Tickets are $30 through February 26th when purchased through Ryder at cryder@rockefeller.edu, and $40 through the box office. More information can be found at the New York Choral Society Website.

Nick Didkovsky, Bioinformatics Group Supervisor in the Laboratory of Molecular Biology at Rockefeller, will be performing multiple concerts in Germany this month:

On Thursday, March 12th at 8 p.m. at domicil (Hansastraße 7, Dortmund) and Sunday, March 15th at 6:30 p.m. at rock’n’pomuseum (Udo-Lindenberg-Platz 1, Gronau), Didkovsky will perform his band Doctor Nerve’s record “SKIN” in its entirety, live with The Consord Ensemble.

On Friday, March 13th, Didkovsky will join Erhard Hirt for an electric guitar duo performance at the Black Box Theatre in Muenster. For tickets or more information visit Black Box.

