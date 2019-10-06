Digital

This month, Bernie Langs of The Rockefeller University Development Office announces the release of a new music video, “On Demand.” Langs merges themes by Beethoven and The Beatles into this piece, which plays over a combination of original film footage and images from the public domain. “On Demand” can be viewed online here.

Email Megan E. Kelley at mkelley@rockefeller.edu to submit your art/music/performance/sporting/other event for next month’s “Natural Expressions” and follow @NatSelections on Twitter for more events.