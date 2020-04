“Carrelet” fishing in the Aiguillon Bay, France

You might be surprised by these strange little wooden shacks on stilts overhanging the ocean in some places on the French Atlantic coast, like in Esnandes in the Aiguillon Bay. These huts are called “carrelets,” named after the square nets used to fish (“carré” meaning square in French). A winch allows the net to be immersed and pulled up. Well found, don’t you think?