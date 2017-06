Beaune in Burgundy, France

Elodie Pauwels

Beaune is one of the wine capitals of my country, and is known for its Hospices and its famous roof made of glazed tiles (which you can glimpse in the 50-year old comedy, La Grande Vadrouille).

However, I have a clear preference for the Hospices’ courtyard itself, which hasn’t changed in years.

