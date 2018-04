“A flurry of leaves at the window

like those calendar pages flying

in old movies

to indicate time passing,

and it is passing,

though where it’s going

nobody seems to know.

Something is always lost

and something found —

an earring or the key

to a certain door,

to some second self.

I watch as energy and matter

bow and switch places,

as last year’s leaves appear

and disappear again.”

(Linda Pastan, 1932- )