Pets of Tri-I

Pooja Viswanathan

For this issue I interviewed Lord Bullingdon, the dog who lives with Mehrnoosh Oghbaie (Rout Lab, The Rockefeller University). Lord B is such a happy dog, and I love running into him when he’s out on walks.

Photos Courtesy of Mehmoosh Oghbaje

Pooja Viswanathan: How old are you? In human years?

L: I don’t quite know. Some say 3 years, others say 6.

PV: Is there a story behind your name?

L: I don’t have a name, but there are different sounds my mom/the humans make that I get treats for: Lord, Bully, Lord Bully, Lord Bullingdon.

PV: What is your first memory?

L: What is a memory? I know good food makes me happy and I like walking to the dog park. Is that a memory?

PV: Where do you live?

L: I live on the other side of a door that opens through a corridor right out of elevator that takes me from the lobby.

PV: What are your favorite smells of NYC?

L: The smell of barbeques, cheese, yoghurt, and banana.

PV: If you could live anywhere else in the world, where would you live?

L: I want to live in a garden with birds, bunnies, and cats.

PV: What are your favorite foods?

L: Anything my mom is eating; I want to try it.

PV: What is your favorite weekend activity in NYC?

L: I like going to barbeques with lots of meat.

PV: Besides your mom, who is your favorite human in the Tri-I community?

L: There are lots of them in the street and school. They stare at me and pet me when I go to them.

PV: Do you have a funny story to share with us?

L: The first day my mom took me home we went for a walk, and I peed on a flower in a flower shop before my mom could say anything. I got away with it.

PV: Is there some way we can see more pictures of you on the interwebs?

L: Oh, I never thought of that, but I’m gonna open a profile.

PV: If you could have any human ability, what would it be?

L: I’d want to be able to drink those yellow waters people drink while sitting together in a bar.