Natural Expressions

Ascensus Volume VII Launch Event

Ascensus: The WCM Journal of Humanities will be hosting a launch party and exhibition for volume VII of their publication this month. Ascensus is a student-led organization that promotes the humanities by collecting and publishing works from members of the Tri-Institutional community.

The launch event will feature select pieces from the upcoming publication and short performances.

Date: September 11, 2018

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Weill Greenberg Center, 1305 York Avenue, 2nd floor (rooms A/B)

Admission: Free

