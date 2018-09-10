Life on a Roll

The Venice of the North

By Elodie Pauwels

https://elodiepphoto.wordpress.com/

So many Venices in the World! Before booking my trip to Russia, I had no clue that Peter the Great wanted the city he founded, Saint Petersburg, to look like Venice, Italy.

During the never-ending summer days, discover this colorful city with dozens of palaces along canals and the large Neva River. Lose yourself in the Hermitage Museum and its famous green Winter Palace. And catch up on the Romanov dynasty while visiting Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral in the middle of the fortress, the very place the city was founded in 1703!

Hermitage Museum from the Fortress

Peter and Paul Fortress