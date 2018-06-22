Life on a Roll

Between Sea and Sky

Elodie Pauwels

Taormina in Sicily is a corner of paradise, especially when you discover it before the busy tourist season starts.

It is perched 200 meters above the Ionian Sea and surrounded by small mountains. Mount Etna keeps an eye on the ancient city. The 360-degree view from the Greek Theatre (“Teatro Greco”) is probably the most beautiful panorama I saw. For further adventure nearby, nothing was better than discovering Isola Bella by foot via its isthmus.

Teatro Greco

Isola Bella

Visit Elodie’s photoblog:

https://elodiepphoto.wordpress.com/