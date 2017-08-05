Life on a Roll

Qiong Wang

One World Trade Center semi-visible under a veil of clouds on an overcast morning: this is what the Manhattan skyline looks like from 15 Exchange Place, Jersey City. I bet it is not often that one gets to catch a glimpse of the new symbolic landmark like this.

One minute after hopping onto the under-river train, I was already at the new World Trade Center PATH transit station in Manhattan, a new establishment completed in 2016. As you might have heard, the look of this construction resembles a bird taking off. The first thing in sight coming off the train was a dazzling huge flag of stars and stripes, hanging down from a lofty white space, supported by long parallel comb-like beams. The blue and red flag, the pure white interior, it is minimalism well executed!